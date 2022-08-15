Independence Day: Wishes, Messages WhatsApp, Facebook Status

India celebrates 75 years of Independence today.

As India celebrates 75 years of Independence today, patriotic fervour is high across the length and breadth of the nation today. On Independence Day, people honour the sacrifices made by great freedom fighters in the struggle for independence. Various singing and dancing competitions are held throughout the country, with contestants either singing or grooving to the beat of patriotic songs.

Here are some greetings and texts you can send to your loved ones to commemorate the day.

— The world is filled with enough violence and hatred. Let us all commit to creating a better future that is full of love, harmony, and understanding. Happy Independence Day!

— Let us set aside some time on this Independence Day to reflect on the people whose sacrifices made it possible for us to live peacefully today. Happy Independence Day.

— Today, we can breathe freely because of the sacrifices made by our brave freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

— I want to wish everyone in India a very happy Independence Day. I take great pride in being an Indian.

— Let us honour all those heroes who gave their lives for our freedom. Happy Independence Day to one and all.

— Bharat Mata Ki Jai is a powerful chant that rekindles the spirit of patriotism in our hearts. Happy Independence Day.

— A big salute to all those Bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the cause of the nation. It is because of their bravery, we are enjoying a comfortable way of life today. Happy Independence Day.

— We love our country and are proud to be Indians. We must all make a commitment to ourselves to create a better future for generations to come. Happy Independence Day.

— May the glory of Independence Day be with us forever. Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day.

— Our brave freedom fighters had to fight hard for independence. So, let us celebrate this day and always prioritise our love for the nation. Happy Independence Day.

— Let us honour and remember the sacrifices made by each and every freedom fighter for the country's independence. Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day.