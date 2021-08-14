National Flag To Be Hoisted In 23,000 Schools In J&K On Independence Day

The Clock Tower is seen illuminated in tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day.

The national flag will be hoisted at 23,000 schools and hundreds of government buildings across Jammu and Kashmir on Independence Day tomorrow. The hoisting of the national flag is mandatary for all government institutions.

Additionally, medical facilities in the Union Territory have been asked to upload videos of rehearsals of flag-hoisting events.

While educational institutions have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been working for the last 10 days to prepare for Independence Day celebrations. The government has issued a circular on flag code - a set of laws and guidelines governing the display of the national flag - for hosting it in all schools.

"Independence Day will be celebrated in all schools. Directions should be conveyed to all the CEOs, Principals/headmasters to host national flag at all schools. Videos and photos of the function will be uploaded on google drive," a government order said.

Due to the Independence Day celebrations, the government has also relaxed Covid restrictions on gatherings as 25 people will now be allowed to attend the functions in the valley.

Earlier, BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said there is shortage of national flags in Kashmir valley and asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to arrange for more flags.

"One and all ready to hoist tri-colour on Independence Day, but shortage of flags worrisome...educational institutions, others, eagerly waiting to get flag supply, urge LG Manoj Sinha admin, to make flags available at all district headquarters," Mr Thakur tweeted.

For the past one year, the Army has been hoisting flags across the valley. The massive flag-hoisting functions are being seen as an attempt to show normalcy in the valley since special status to Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped in August 2019.

The centre had removed special status provided to the state under Article 370 of the Constitution and divided it into two Union Territories.