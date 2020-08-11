Independence Day 2020: Tricolour Face Masks Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Independence Day 2020: Children at a shop in Thane select tricolour face masks

Independence Day 2020: The mandatory face mask, amid the coronavirus pandemic, is evolving in different ways nearly every day. From the usual blue surgical masks to the more ethnic printed stuff and even gold and diamond ones, masks have undergone a makeover in the last four odd months. Now, you have the tricolor face mask ahead of Independence Day on August 15.

We have been seeing Independence Day gifts and articles every year - flags of different sizes, balloons, T-shirts, head gear, wrist bands and so many of them but did we ever think of the tricolour as a face cover? Well, the pandemic has made people really innovative.

Tricolour masks are now common at shops selling hand sanitizers, disinfectants and other protective Covid gear. Children are particularly enthusiastic about masks with their favourite Hanuman ji, Ganesha, Superman and other iconic characters.

This Independence Day, will be very different - not in spirit - but in the way celebrations happen across the country. Mandatory guidelines will be in place and there will be special Covid-related restrictions.

All the officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police participating in the Independence Day ceremony at Delhi's Red Fort will have to severely restrict their activities in view of the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

In view of the pandemic, fewer people will be allowed to attend the ceremony in which the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the authorities have decided.