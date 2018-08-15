Karunanidhi Responsible For Chief Ministers Unfurling National Flag

In 1974, M Karunanidhi, when he was Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, wrote to then PM Indira Gandhi (File)

Late DMK President M Karunanidhi was responsible for state Chief Ministers unfurling the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

After India achieved independence, only the Governors unfurled the national flag on Republic Day and Independence Day.

In 1974, Mr Karunanidhi, when he was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, wrote to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi citing the different practice in Delhi.

He told Indira Gandhi that chief ministers should have the opportunity to unfurl the tricolour on Independence Day.

Mr Karunanidhi had said that during Republic Day the President unfurled the tri-colour and on Independence Day the Prime Minister did so.

Mr Karunanidhi's suggestion was accepted by the central government and a communication to this effect was sent to all state governments.