Deadline To File Income Tax Returns Extended To December 31

Income Tax Returns (ITR) deadline has been extended by three months this time.

The deadline for filing Income Tax returns has been extended till December 31, the government said on Thursday. Usually due by the end of July, the date was extended last time in May till September 30 given the coronavirus pandemic.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by the taxpayers and other stakeholders in filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22 under the Income-tax Act, 1961(the “Act”), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to further extend the due dates for filing of Income Tax Returns and various reports of audit for the Assessment Year 2021-22," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021," it added.