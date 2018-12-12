Income Tax Raids Old Delhi's Private Vaults, Seizes Rs 5.5 Crore Cash

Rs 5.5 crore cash was seized from private lockers and vaults in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk.

The Income Tax Department seized Rs 5.5 crore cash from private lockers and vaults in Old Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Tuesday. The department's surveillance has been high in the area after cash worth Rs 35 crore was seized in currency notes of Rs 2,000 from a private vault last week.

The income tax officials are continuing their search on lockers which were rented to traders from the Chandni Chowk in a private vault where they stashed their unaccounted cash to avoid mandatory declarations.

There are reportedly no CCTV cameras in the area where locker services are available and police is trying to trace who use these lockers.

In a similar search in January this year, the income tax department seized Rs 85 crore in unaccounted cash and jewellery from a private vault in South Extension.



(With Inputs From ANI)

