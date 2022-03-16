VVIP Chopper Case: CBI Chargesheet Against Ex National Auditor SK Sharma

Shashi Kant Sharma was Joint Secretary (Air) in the Defence Ministry between 2003 and 2007

In the Agusta-Westland chopper deal, former national auditor Shashi Kant Sharma and former Air Vice Marshal Jasbir Singh Panesar are likely to face CBI prosecution, say sources.

The investigating agency has requested the Defence Ministry for a go-ahead to prosecute former Shashi Kant Sharma, who was Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and Defence Secretary, and former Air vice chief Jasbir Singh Panesar.

Mr Sharma was Joint Secretary (Air) in the Defence Ministry between 2003 and 2007 and went on to become Defence Secretary in 2011-13 and auditor (2013-2017).

The agency has also sought sanction to prosecute SA Kunte, Deputy Chief Testing Pilot, Thomas Mathew, Wing Commander IAF and Group Captain N Santosh.

The CBI's Special Investigation Team took over the case in 2016 and filed the first chargesheet against former Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi and 11 others on September 1, 2017.