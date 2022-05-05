On Camera, JCB Tyre Bursts While Air Being Filled, 2 Killed

The video shows the twomen were blown away in the explosion.

Two people were killed when a tyre of a JCB burst while they were filling air in it at a vehicle workshop in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, police said today.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday in Raipur's Siltara Industrial area, was captured on a CCTV camera.

The video footage shows a worker filling air in the huge tyre. Another man then comes and presses the tyre in order to check the air quantity, which leads to the explosion.

The two men were blown away in the explosion, the visuals show.

Both the workers, who were from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, were killed in the explosion, police officials said, adding that an investigation has been launched.