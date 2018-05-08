Accused BJP Lawmaker Moved From Unnao To Sitapur Jail Main accused in the Unnao rape case, BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar shifted from the Unnao to Sitapur jail.

Shashi Singh, who is a co-accused in the rape case that took place in Bangarmau in 2017, has also been moved to Sitapur jail. Atul Singh, the lawmaker's brother, and four other co-accused are still lodged in Unnao jail. A CBI team, probing the high-profile case, took the accused to Sitapur jail.



The CBI has registered three cases against Mr Sengar for rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.



On April 16, the girl's statement was recorded amid tight security in the chamber of special CBI magistrate Sapna Tripathi. Later, while responding to a media query, Ms Tripathi said "justice would be done".



The Unnao rape case came to light after a 16-year-old girl attempted suicide outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on April 8. She tried to kill herself after her 55-year-old father, who was allegedly beaten by BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar's brother Atul Singh, died.



There was nationwide outcry with the civil society demanding justice for the teenager. Unnao and Kathua rape cases have provoked the biggest displays of public anger since the 2012 case of gang-rape of a young woman in Delhi.



