In Three Years, Punjab National Bank Reported 13 Frauds A Month

The number of fraud cases reported by government-run banks during the three financial years, as furnished by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stands at 8,622, said Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla in a written reply in Lok Sabha earlier this month.
There were 180 cases of fraud in PNB during 2014-15, Mr Shukla said in his reply dated February 2. The number of cases reported during the next fiscal stood at 131 but rose to 160 during 2016-17, the minister's reply said.
Of the 21 public sector banks, State Bank of India (SBI) that is India's biggest bank, saw the most number of fraud cases (893) in 2014-15. That number came down to 770 in the next financial year but rose to 803 in 2016-17, according to the minister's response.
Bank of Baroda comes next on the list, with 303 fraud cases in 2014-15. The number of such cases has shown a dip thereafter - 255 in 2015-16 and 224 in the next financial year.
Public sector banks have a market share of 70 percent but the incidence of frauds in private banks is higher than that in government-run banks. As many as 4,156 cases of fraud were found between 2014-15 and 2016-17 in private banks and action was taken against 568 employees, Mr Shukla said.