In The Middle Of Protests In Delhi, People Hand Out Flowers To Police

Protesters in Delhi offer roses to police personnel.

Thousands of protesters have gathered in various parts of the national capital today to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), despite massive police deployment and a ban on large gatherings. In the midst of this - just days after a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia ended in a pitched battle with the police - heartwarming photos show protesters extending the metaphorical olive branch to Delhi Police personnel. Shots from protests in Delhi show people handing out flowers to cops.

One such photo, clicked in Delhi, shows people kneeling on the ground with red roses in hand, offering them to police personnel.

Another picture shows a group of protesters marching with flowers in hand.

One photograph, shared on Twitter, shows "protesters armed with flowers" - long-stemmed pink roses, in this case.

Delhi Police also won hearts by offering refreshments to detained protesters at Surajmal Stadium and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana. Photos shared by news agency ANI show cops handing out bananas, food boxes and other snacks to people at the two protests.

Delhi: Police personnel offered refreshments at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana, to protesters who were detained, including Swaraj Abhiyan founder, Yogendra Yadav. (Source - Delhi Police) https://t.co/ez4Lyvp7uUpic.twitter.com/7RjpipYBJS — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

The Citizenship Amendment Act has triggered protests across the country. This is the eighth day of unrest in the country over the contentious law, which protesters say discriminates against Muslims and is a violation of the constitution.

In the national capital today, hundreds of protesters were temporarily detained as they defied Section 144, a law banning the gathering of more than four persons.