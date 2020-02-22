In Swipe At PM, Congress's Tweet On Jobs To Welcome Trump

A poster welcomes US President Donald Trump and his family to India

The Congress party has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and the economic slowdown, days before he is to receive US President Donald Trump and his family on a two-day visit to India.

"69 lakh vacancies of the 2 cr promised by Modiji have been announced. Apply now. Hurry!" the Congress tweeted.

President Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday. From the airport, PM Modi will take him on a roadshow to the world's largest cricket stadium in the city's Motera.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner has said around one lakh people are expected to be lining up to greet the American President, though President Trump claimed he has been told by PM Modi that 10 million people are expected to turn up along a 22-km-long road in Ahmedabad.

In the tweet, the Congress also added a poster that mocked the centre over employment.

"Donald Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti. Hiring Now. Job description: Waving at US President Donald Trump. Vacancies: 69 lakh. Remuneration: Acchhe din (good days)..." the Congress tweeted, in reference to PM Modi's comment after coming to power in 2014, when he said, "Good days are here."

Hitting out at the Congress, the BJP today said the opposition is unhappy when the country's stature is being raised globally. "This is a meeting of the world's largest and oldest democracies and it should be celebrated," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

India's Gross Domestic Product is likely to grow 5 per cent in the current fiscal, the slowest pace in 11 years. Several sectors from finance to auto to manufacturing are facing stress and job cuts across sectors are frequent.

India and the US are also likely to discuss mutually agreeable trade terms, though reports say the chances of a big trade deal coming through is slim. President Trump has been highlighting what he calls high tariffs by India and is seeking wider access to the Indian market.