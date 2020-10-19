In Snub To China, India's Naval 'Alliance' Now Includes Australia

The Malabar exercises will take place in November in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal (File)

In a snub to China, India today said Australia would join the high-level Malabar naval exercises, which makes it the full quad along with US and Japan.

The Malabar exercises will take place in November in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

Originally, it was between India and the US. Japan joined in 2015 and now Australia is the latest entrant.

The Malabar series of Naval exercises started in 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy-US Navy exercise.

This annual exercise has been conducted off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea in 2018, off the coast the Japan in 2019 and is expected to be held in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea later this year.

The issue of Australia's inclusion in Malabar had come up for discussion at the Quad foreign ministers meet in Tokyo early this month. After reluctance over the years due to Beijing's sensitivities, India has said it is open to Australia's inclusion.

Japan and the US had been pressing for Australia's inclusion.

In a press statement, New Delhi said "as India Seeks to increase cooperation with other countries in the maritime security domain and in the light of increased defence cooperation with Australia, Malabar 2020 will see the participation of the Australian Navy."

This year, the exercise has been planned on a "non-contact - at sea" format. The participating countries "collectively support free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and remain committed to a rules based international order," said the statement.