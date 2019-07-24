In Slip Of Tongue, Rajnath Singh Calls Foreign Minister Jaishankar Prasad

S Jaishankar was sitting on the right side of Rajnath Singh in the front row.

There was a slip of tounge by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday when he referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as "Jaishankar Prasad".

Jaishankar Prasad was an acclaimed Hindi writer, He referred to S Jaishankar as "Jaishankar Prasad" on three occasions while making a statement on US President Donald Trump's claim that he was asked to mediate on the Kashmir issuer by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The external affairs minister was sitting on the right side of the defence minister in the front row of treasury benches.

Rajnath Singh took the name of S Jaishankar while referring to his presence in the meeting between PM Modi and US President Trump in Osaka, Japan, in June and his statement in Parliament rejecting the US President's claim.

When Mr Singh rose to speak, Congress, DMK and members of some other Opposition parties walked out of proceedings raising slogans.

