"Will Respect Sabarimala Verdict": Temple Board's U-Turn In Supreme Court

Sabarimala case: The Supreme Court is hearing more than 60 petitions that urge a rethink of the verdict.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 06, 2019 14:44 IST
Sabarimala case: The annual pilgrimage season, which recently got over, was riddled with protests.


New Delhi: 

The board controlling the Sabarimala temple made a complete U-turn on the entry of women of all ages at the hill shrine, telling the Supreme Court today that it has decided to support it. The board is controlled by the Kerala government, which has opposed any review of the top court's September order that ended the temple's traditional ban on women.

Five judges of the Supreme Court are hearing more than 60 petitions that urge a rethink of the verdict, opening the temple doors to women between the ages of 10 and 50.

The order had triggered a huge backlash from traditionalists.

Only two women have managed to enter the temple since. The rest had been forced to turn back by the huge protests by right-wing groups that often involved the use of force, threats and intimidation.

SabarimalaSabarimala CaseSupreme Court

