In Roadmap For 5 State Polls, BJP Sets Deadline To Prep Plan, Train Cadre

Small teams are to be sent to Delhi where they will brief JP Nadda about the preparations

With five states going into elections next year, the BJP will chalk out its roadmap at several key meetings. Party chief JP Nadda has asked state units to hold brainstorming sessions, or "Chintan Baithak" meetings, and draw up their strategies by July 10.

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be voting next year in the assembly elections. While Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have BJP or BJP-led governments, Punjab has a Congress government.

After the state-level meets, small teams are to be sent to Delhi where they will brief Mr Nadda about the preparations, following which the party leadership will finalise the election strategies for the five states.

Sending out a message to its party cadres that it's time to gear up for the organisational activities which were stalled by the second wave of COVID-19, state BJP units across the country have also been asked to hold their executive meetings virtually between June 21 and 30.

While the national-level training sessions will be held every Sunday between 10:30 am and 11:30 am, state training meets will be held on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, from 10 am. District-level training will be organised on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturday, from 10 am.

Senior BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam and Muralidhar Rao will coordinate the training programme.

Along with this, the party has asked state units to expedite training sessions and other work.

All state party chiefs and general secretaries are to complete touring their states before July 31.

On June 18, the BJP will hold a special virtual session on the coronavirus pandemic. The topic of discussion, according to BJP sources, will be how the country fought the challenge under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A film on the same will be screened. It will be presented in regional languages at local levels by July 10.

The party has decided to expedite enrollment of workers at the ground level, done at three levels: mandal or zonal, booth and Panna Pramukh (those in charge of each page in the electoral rolls). A deadline has been fixed for these enrollments. While the zonal enrollments are to be completed by September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhayaya, activation of the booth committees should be completed by December 25, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A major exercise to those in charge of each page in the electoral rolls needs to be completed by April 6, 2022, which is the foundation day of the BJP.