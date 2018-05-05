Father Kills 2-Year-Old With A Stone. Horrified, He Tries Killing Himself According to the police, the 2-year-old boy was playing with his sisters. When their father saw them playing near the railway track, he allegedly threw stones at his children in anger.

The man's daughters ran away, but his son was hit on the head, resulting in his death (Representational) Ludhiana: A 2-year-old boy died on the spot near a railway crossing in Punjab's Ludhiana after his father threw a stone at him in a fit of anger. Realising the horror of what he had done, the grief-stricken father then tried to commit suicide by throwing himself in front of a moving train, according to eyewitnesses. Neighbours prevented the man from killing himself and informed the police, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



A case was registered against the man who was arrested by the police, reported PTI.



While the man's daughters ran away, his son Moti, was hit with a stone on the head, resulting in his death, police officials said.



While the man's daughters ran away, his son Moti, was hit with a stone on the head, resulting in his death, police officials said.



The railway crossing where the incident occurred is 5 km away from Ludhiana town. The man, identified as Chotey Lal, 42, stayed nearby in a slum area, according to police officials.



