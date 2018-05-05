Father Kills 2-Year-Old With A Stone. Horrified, He Tries Killing Himself

A case was registered against the man who was arrested by the police, reported PTI.
According to the police, the 2-year-old boy was playing with his sisters. When their father saw them playing near the railway track, he allegedly threw stones at his children in anger.
CommentsWhile the man's daughters ran away, his son Moti, was hit with a stone on the head, resulting in his death, police officials said.
The railway crossing where the incident occurred is 5 km away from Ludhiana town. The man, identified as Chotey Lal, 42, stayed nearby in a slum area, according to police officials.