In Punjab, New Born Dies After Anaemic Mother Delivers On Road

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT The woman did not get proper health facilities, the family alleged. (Representational) Fatehgarh Sahib: A 36-year-old woman, suffering from anaemia, on Tuesday gave birth to a child on a road in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, but the infant died soon after the birth.



The family members of the woman, a labourer, have alleged that she did not get proper health facilities which led to the tragedy.



After giving birth to the child, the condition of the woman deteriorated. She was taken to Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib from where she was referred to a Patiala based hospital.



The woman who lives in Sanghol village, is originally a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kayampur Majra village.





Her husband Rajinder Kumar, who is also a labourer, told media persons here that his wife was being treated at Sanghol based Public Health Centre but doctors there referred her to Civil Hospital, Khamano, saying that she was suffering from severe anaemia.



On reaching Khamano Civil Hospital, the doctors examined her and referred her to Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib to treat her anaemic condition. The couple later returned home on Monday.



Rajinder said that his wife had labour pain on Monday night and on Tuesday morning when the couple left for Sanghol-based health centre, the woman gave birth to a child on road who died shortly.



"She did not get proper health facilities which led to the tragedy," he alleged.



When media persons contacted Sanghol-based health centre in-charge Dr Rashmi, she said the woman had severe anaemia, therefore, she was referred to another government hospital from where she was referred to Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib for blood transfusion.



"But the woman was taken to home not to hospital," the doctor said.



