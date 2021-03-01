In PM's Birthday Wish For Nitish Kumar, A Compliment On Leadership

Nitish Kumar seen with PM Modi in a file photo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning tweeted a birthday wish for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with a compliment on his leadership skills and his efforts in developing the state. Nitish Kumar turns 70 today; he took oath in November for a fourth straight term as the state's chief minister.

"Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji on his birthday. Under his leadership the NDA Government in Bihar is undertaking numerous measures for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted this morning.

Best wishes to Bihar CM @NitishKumar Ji on his birthday. Under his leadership the NDA Government in Bihar is undertaking numerous measures for developing the state. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Earlier today, as wishes poured on social media, the JDU chief thanked everyone who wished him. "On my birthday, I thank everyone for best wishes. It's because of all these wishes that give us the energy to tread steadily on the path of development With the cooperation, best wishes and blessings, we will take Bihar to new heights," he tweeted in Hindi.

Last year, Mr Kumar conceded the status of big brother in the alliance to BJP as his party could win only 43 seats after the state polls. The BJP won 74, just one less than RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's party.

Among those who posted greetings for Nitish Kumar this morning was RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, his former deputy. "Heartiest greetings to respected Nitish Kumar ji. I pray for a healthy, happy and long life for you," Mr Yadav, who has been attacking Mr Kumar over various state isssues, tweeted in Hindi.

