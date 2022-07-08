In Pictures: Rescue Ops After Cloudburst Near Amarnath Shrine

Rescue operations by the national and the state disaster response teams and other agencies are underway.

At least ten people were killed and many are reported missing after a cloudburst today near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir.

The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, officials said.

Witnesses reported a sudden wave of water from above and sides of the cave after heavy rain in the upper reaches.

Several tents and structures like community kitchens have been damaged. Helicopters are being used to rescue people.

#WATCH | J&K: Massive amount of water flowing turbulently after a cloud burst occurred in the lower reaches of Amarnath cave. Rescue operation is underway at the site pic.twitter.com/w97pPU0c6k — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Rescue operations by the national and state disaster response teams and other agencies are underway.