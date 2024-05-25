In Pics: President, Veep, Top Ministers Vote In Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Polls

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and top Union Ministers cast their vote in the sixth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on Saturday.

President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar showed their inked fingers after voting in the national capital.

President Draupadi Murmu waited in a queue at the pink polling booth of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya located in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. Pink booths are managed by women poll officers.

The Vice President arrived at the polling booth with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar. "Voting is not only a duty but also a significant power. India stands as the world's most dynamic, engaged, and efficient democracy, setting a precedent for other nations," he said.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar happened to be the first male voter at his polling booth. He also recieved a certificate for voting. "I was the first male voter in this booth," Mr Jaishankar said holding up his certificate.

The Foreign Minister expressed his confidence that the voters of Delhi would once again support the Modi government "We want people to come out and cast their votes as this is a decisive moment for the country. I'm confident that the BJP will come back to power in the polls," he said.

After casting his vote, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged voters to "shed their apathy" and come out in large numbers to polling booths. "Come out in large numbers and vote. Political consciousness is very high in India. Shed your apathy...The issues are very clear, the issues are about development. But the issues that the opposition is framing, they try to create a false narrative in the process they score self-goals...They have lost it...We will have a hattrick in Delhi...," he said.

All seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the capital city of Delhi are going to polls today. These include New Delhi, North East Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began on 58 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and one Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.