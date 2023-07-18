In Pics: Mega Meet Of 38 NDA Allies In Delhi Amid Opposition Huddle

The NDA is a "time-tested" alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing the BJP's mega gathering of 38 parties as the Opposition's meeting ended in Bengaluru with the announcement of its name - I.N.D.I.A.

The meeting is underway at a five-star hotel in Delhi, where PM Modi greeted the partners of the "time-tested" alliance.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi tweeted: "It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

The leaders of the allies welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a massive garland.

The grand meeting saw the leaders of 38 political parties descend on the capital city ahead of the general elections next year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde greeted PM Modi with a bouquet at the NDA leaders' meeting. Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the other faction of Shiv Sena formed after Eknath Shinde's shock rebellion, attended the Opposition huddle in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes E Palaniswami, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the current leader of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly. Mr Palaniswami's party, the AIADMK, is an important ally for the BJP, which doesn't have much presence in south India.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular, attended the meeting today. Mr Manjhi's party, unwilling to merge with Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal United, snapped ties with the ruling grand alliance in Bihar and joined the BJP-led bloc.

N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur - which is burning due to ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis, was in the national capital for the grand meeting of the alliance. The violence-hit northeastern state is scrambling to restore peace as the Meiteis and the Kukis continue to fight the other over the Meitei's demand for Scheduled Tribes status.

Chirag Paswan, the leader of the key faction of the Lok Janshakti Party who returned to the ruling National Democratic Alliance, hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting.