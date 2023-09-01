In Pics: New Statues At Rajghat To Show Life, Teachings Of Mahatma Gandhi

The statues will be unveiled by the President on September 4.

Located at Rajghat in Delhi, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, were developed in 1984 on a 45-acre land to propagate the life-mission and thought of Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of a makeover, new statues depicting Mahatma Gandhi's life and teachings have been built. Statues built by skilled sculptors from Rajasthan show Mahatma Gandhi spinning the Charkha, riding a bicycle and sitting on a bench.

The makeover is part of an initiative undertaken by Vijay Goel, the Vice-Chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, to bring tourists to the complex. The statues will be unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu on September 4.

The unprecedented floods in the Yamuna river this year damaged a part of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti wall. The flood water even reached the Gandhi Memorial at Rajghat.

The new gate of Gandhi Darshan is decked up with flags from G20 nations.

A worker gives a final touch to the new entrance of the Gandhi Darshan in New Delhi. A bust of Mahatma Gandhi has been installed on top of the gate.

New statues of Mahatma Gandhi have been crafted by artisans from Rajasthan. The statues will be installed at the newly developed Gandhi Vaitka, which is a part of the Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat in Delhi

Vijay Goel, the Vice-Chairman of Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi which will be placed at Gandhi Vatika