In 12 Pics, India's Display Of Its Rich Culture To G20 Delegates

A statue of Shivangi, consort of Lord Shiva. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Several artefacts reflecting the cultural heritage of India are up for display at an exhibition in Delhi for the foreign delegates. The exhibition-cum-sale at the Crafts Bazaar gives an opportunity to the guests an opportunity to buy symbols of India's rich tradition.

Here's a glimpse of some of the artefacts and installations on display at the exhibition:

The statue of a bull rider from the Craft Museum, Delhi. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A Goddess Durga idol carved out of wood. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A wooden painted panel of Lord Krishna from Kerala. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

These paintings are from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. At the top centre is a painting of Lord Harihar Ardhnarishwar with Goddess Lakshmi painted on the doors. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A bass statue of Lord Buddha depicted as sitting under the Bodhi tree. It is hand-crafted and is from Moradabad. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Potter Giriraj Prasad from Delhi gives a live demonstration of one of the ancient art traditions of human civilization. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Anila from the Weavers Centre working on a loom making cotton-mixed cushion cover. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A wooden carved memorial pillar from Madhya Pradesh. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A Dhokra statue of a standing man. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A weaver showcases the use of a charkha at a Khadi installation. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

A statue of Lord Ganesha. Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Foreign delegates have started reaching in Delhi to attend the G20 summit over the weekend. US President Joe Biden and UK's Rishi Sunak have already arrived in the city along with a host of other world leaders with their huge delegations.