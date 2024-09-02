In Odisha, A 156-Year-Old College And A British Officer The Latest Flashpoint

Ravenshaw University is a historical landmark with deep roots in Odisha's past.

The historical Ravenshaw University, originally founded as Ravenshaw College in Odisha's Cuttack in 1868, has found itself at the centre of a political slugfest in Odisha following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's suggestion to rename the institution. The university, which was named after Thomas Edward Ravenshaw, a British bureaucrat who played a key role in its establishment, is now the subject of a heated debate.

Ravenshaw University is more than just an educational institution in Odisha; it is a historical landmark with deep roots in the state's past. The institution was established just two years after the devastating Odisha Famine of 1866, also known as the "Na'Anka Durbhikhya" which saw an estimated million people dying of disease and starvation.

The college, which became a full-fledged university in 2006, currently hosts nearly 8,000 students across nine schools and 33 departments.

Mr Pradhan's remarks on renaming Ravenshaw University were made during an event in Cuttack, where he questioned the legacy of Thomas Ravenshaw who was the state's commissioner during the time of the devastating famine. "There is a need for a name change. What did Ravenshaw, after whom the university is named, do during the famine," the Union Minister said, adding that it was his personal opinion.

Mr Pradhan suggested that intellectuals in Odisha should debate whether it is appropriate to continue honouring a figure associated with such a dark period in the state's history.

Political Backlash

Mr Pradhan's suggestion has been met with strong opposition from the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress, both of which have demanded an apology from the Union Minister. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty accused Mr Pradhan of lacking an understanding of Odisha's history and the contributions made by Mr Ravenshaw to education in the state.

"It is a very unfortunate statement given by Pradhan under the cover of Odisha 'Asmita' (pride). He should have read a little history before doing so," Mr Mohanty said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The BJD's criticism was not isolated. Congress MLA from Cuttack, Sofia Firdous, also weighed in, saying that "Ravenshaw is an emotion" for the people of Odisha. She argued that instead of focusing on renaming the institution, efforts should be directed towards enhancing its status as a world-class university.

Despite the backlash, the BJP quickly rallied to Pradhan's defence. Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo and Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj reiterated that Mr Pradhan's remarks were his personal opinion and should not be politicized.

"The remark on Ravenshaw was the Union Minister's personal opinion. He is free to give his opinion on issues," Mr Singhdeo said.

Ravenshaw's Historical Legacy

The history of Ravenshaw College is intertwined with the history of modern Odisha. The college, which began as a small school in 1841, was elevated to a college with intermediate classes in 1868, largely due to the efforts of Thomas Ravenshaw, the Commissioner of the Orissa Division from 1865 to 1878. By 1875, it had become a full-fledged first-grade college, and over the years, it expanded to offer postgraduate classes.

The college's connection to the Odisha famine is complex. While the famine occurred during Mr Ravenshaw's tenure, it was also this catastrophic event that triggered the need for education in the state, eventually leading to the establishment of the college with contributions from local rulers, such as the Maharaja of Mayurbhanj, who donated funds for the college's maintenance.

It produced scores of illustrious alumni who went on to shape Odisha, including Madhusudan Das, Gopabandhu Das, and Biju Patnaik.