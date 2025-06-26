In Odisha, 5th Rape In 10 Days. Woman Returning From Temple Gang-Raped

Five rapes cases. Ten days.

A series of five separate rape cases have been reported across Odisha within a ten-day period. The most recent incident occurred in the Karanjai area of Mayurbhanj district. According to police, a young woman was allegedly gang-raped on June 25 while returning home from a local temple. Preliminary reports state that three men stopped her, took her to a nearby forest, and assaulted her.

Police have arrested one suspect, identified as Bikash Patra from Malarpada village, and are actively searching for two others.

This case follows four other serious incidents reported since mid-June.

1. Gopalpur Beach, Ganjam District, June 17: Police arrested ten men in connection with the gang-rape of a woman near Gopalpur beach. The victim had reportedly visited the beach with a male friend. The accused allegedly dragged the friend away, tied him up, and then multiple men raped the woman. All ten suspects are currently in custody.

2. Tentlapashi Village, Keonjhar District, June 18: The body of a 17-year-old girl was discovered hanging from a tree in a paddy field near her home on the morning of June 18. The family reported she had gone missing the previous evening. Police confirmed the body bore injury marks. While the investigation is ongoing, the family alleges she was sexually assaulted before her death. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances.

3. Baripada, Mayurbhanj District, June 19: The husband of a 31-year-old woman filed a complaint at Baripada Sadar Police Station on June 19. He alleged that four men, known to the family, entered their home while he and other family members were absent and raped his wife. Police have registered a case based on the complaint and are investigating the allegations.

4. Berhampur, Ganjam District, June 25: A 17-year-old girl alleged she was raped by a clinic owner on June 25. The complaint states the accused had promised the family he would assist the girl in studying BSc (Nursing) and provide free accommodation. Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

The concentration of these five reported incidents, spanning the districts of Ganjam, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj, within such a short timeframe has prompted public concern and questions regarding preventive measures and law enforcement response to crimes against women in Odisha.

"This is a matter of great sorrow and shame. The way crime against women is increasing in Odisha, within a year of the new government, it is a matter of great shame that even after such big incidents, the government is not showing any sorrow, nor is it taking any firm action," Congress MLA from Cuttack, Sofia Firdous, told NDTV.

"The law and order situation in the state is in a very bad state. There is no fear of anyone, whether it is the police department or the law department; there is no fear in anyone's mind, because they are able to commit such a crime, and our government has not been able to take any action against the accused. If we don't take action, then what will we show people? Why will there be fear in people's minds?" she asked.

Odisha Police have confirmed arrests in the Gopalpur and Karanjai cases, and investigations are progressing in all incidents.

(With inputs from Devkumar Ghosh)

