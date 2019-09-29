In Navratra Wish, Sonia Gandhi's Message On Women's Rights

Sonia Gandhi wished people on the ocassion of ''Shardiya Navratras''. (File)

Wishing people on the occasion of Durga Puja, Congress president Sonia Gandhi today said that in the present circumstances, there is a need to make more efforts to protect the honour and rights of women.

"In the present circumstances, we need to make more efforts to protect the honour and rights of women," she was quoted as saying in a statement from the Congress.

Sonia Gandhi made the appeal in her message to people on the occasion of ''Shardiya Navratras'' and ''Durga Puja''.

The veteran leader said that people will worship nine goddesses during the 'navratras' and this worship signifies the important place of women in society.

Sonia Gandhi said nine forms of the goddess symbolise courage, valour, prosperity, opulence, strength, intelligence, knowledge, wisdom and positive powers.

"I hope that by fasting and worshipping, devotees will strengthen their will and defeat negative forces," she said.

