In Meet With Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, S Jaishankar Praises Her 'Enthusiasm'

Additionally, Bansuri Swaraj also expressed her gratitude to the EAM.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj and wished her "all the best" for the Lok Sabha campaign.

BJP has fielded Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency in the national capital.

In an official post on X, S Jaishankar extended his best wishes to Bansuri Swaraj for her Lok Sabha campaign.

"Wish @bansuriswaraj all the best in her Lok Sabha campaign. Her enthusiasm and commitment to take Bharat forward are so visible," the post on X reads.

Wish @bansuriswaraj all the best in her Lok Sabha campaign. Her enthusiasm and commitment to take Bharat forward is so visible. https://t.co/3h30iM2JJC — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) March 21, 2024

"I had the privilege of meeting the Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs, @DrSJaishankar Ji, who graciously extended his blessings to me for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election," Bansuri Swaraj posted on X.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting from April 19.

The counting will be held on June 4.

