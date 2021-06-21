In Madhya Pradesh, 14 cops suspended for lapse in Jyotiraditya Scindia's security

Due to the lapse, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia travelled unescorted to Gwalior, police said. File

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh today suspended 14 policemen from two districts for a lapse in the security of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to the state, a senior official said.

The lapse in Mr Scindia's security occurred on Sunday night when he was on his way to Gwalior after arriving from Delhi.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI that 14 policemen -- nine from Morena and five from Gwalior district -- have been suspended for negligence in handling Mr Scindia's security.

Mr Sanghi said the former Union minister was to be escorted by Morena Police on the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and later this task was to be done by their Gwalior counterparts.

However, Morena police escorted another vehicle which was similar to the one in which Mr Scindia was travelling, the SP said.

The Rajya Sabha MP entered Gwalior un-escorted as information about his movement was not shared by Morena police with their Gwalior counterparts, he said.

Following this lapse, action has been taken against the policemen from two districts, Mr Sanghi said.