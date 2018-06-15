In Ludhiana, Mughal Era Inn To Be Developed As A Wedding Destination Navjot Singh Sidhu called the site a living example of Punjab's rich heritage which had remained neglected during the previous Akali Dal-BJP regime.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Serai near Doraha in Ludhiana district was built in 1667 AD by a Mughal General. Ludhiana: The historical Serai Lashkari Khan, a caravanserai built during the Mughal era, will be developed as a wedding destination, Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said today.



As part of the state government's efforts to boost tourism, a total of Rs 20 crore will be spent on the complete revamping of the Serai, which came into limelight after some sequences of the Hindi film 'Rang De Basanti' were shot here.



A restaurant, tented accommodation along with adequate lighting, landscaping and other facilities like toilets and parking will be included in the renovation project, Mr Sidhu said after he visited the site.



After 18 months when the entire renovation will be completed, it will be one of the best tourist attraction centres and people will be stunned by its beauty, Mr Sidhu added.



The minister also said that the approach road to the Serai needed to be widened for visitors coming from GT Road (Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway). For this, land will be acquired and officials have been asked to prepare a detailed report, he said.



The minister called the site a living example of Punjab's rich heritage which had remained neglected during the previous Akali Dal-BJP regime.



The Serai near Doraha in Ludhiana district was built in 1667 AD by a Mughal General as a place for his army to rest along the GT Road.



