You Have Surname, What Else, Rahul Gandhi Was Asked In London. His Reply

Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he should be judged by his "capability" when asked what does he bring to the job apart from his surname. Mr Gandhi was interacting with journalists in London on Saturday.

"First thing, my family has not been in power since my father was the prime minister. This is something that is forgotten. Second, yes I am born in a family... listen to what I am saying, talk to me about issues, talk to me about foreign policy, economics, Indian development, agriculture openly and freely. Come to me with whatever questions you want, and then judge what I am," said Mr Gandhi on a question about his privileged background and that Congress is run by the family.

Keeping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, and its ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the RSS, the Congress chief said, "It is interesting to me that the Prime Minister of India struggles to have this type of a conversation. He can''t sit here. He has never done it. And a large part of it, frankly is understanding of issues." Mr Gandhi went on to say that the RSS, has "helped" him tremendously in developing as a political leader "by relentlessly attacking" him on every front.

"I have been working for 14-15 years in the political system. I have taken a beating and have learnt a lot. I am person who listens, respects other people''s ideas. The most important thing to me is that I see through hate. And I really think, I am proud of that," he said.

"But at the end. it's your choice. Do you condemn me for the family I come from, or do you judge me based on my capability...that's your choice. It's up to you, not me," said Mr Gandhi.