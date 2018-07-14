In Late-Night Himachal Pradesh Shootout, Police Kill Wanted Gangster

The deceased was identified as Sunny Masih of Punjab's Gurdaspur district (Representational)

A wanted criminal was today killed and two others were arrested during an encounter with the Punjab Police in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Sunny Masih of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Mr Kumar told PTI that five criminals had snatched a car from a person at gunpoint in Mohali district in Punjab.

He said after receiving information, the police chased them.

When the police team reached close to them near the PWD Rest House in the Naina Devi area, one of the criminals opened fire on them, the police official said.

The police retaliated and Masih suffered serious injuries, he added.

He was taken to a hospital in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, where he died, Mr Kumar said.

The other two criminals, Amanpreet and Goldy, were arrested, he said, adding that two of the five persons managed to escape.

The incident took place around 3 am, according to the Punjab Police.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and other police officials reached the spot of the encounter, Mr Kumar said.

"They had snatched a car and also fired a shot," Mr Chahal said.

The Bilaspur police official said they were listed as accused in several cases in various police stations in Punjab.