In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, Lie Detector Test Likely Tomorrow

The CBI is likely to conduct a lie-detector test on the accused Sanjay Roy

The investigators in the rape-murder case of a junior doctor in a Kolkata medical college and hospital can take a lie-detector test of the accused, the Calcutta High Court said. The CBI is likely to take a polygraph test of the accused tomorrow.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who worked in the hospital and who was seen on CCTV leaving the suspected crime scene, is the key accused in the case.

After allowing the lie-detector test, the high court deferred the hearing in the case to August 29.

The CBI also questioned Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for several hours on Friday and Saturday.

Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had in a social media post demanded the questioning of Kolkata police chief Vineet Goyal over claims that the college principal initially said the junior doctor died by suicide.

Following the allegation, the Kolkata Police sent notice to the Trinamool MP, which he challenged today by filing a petition in the high court. The court will hear the matter tomorrow.

Another Trinamool leader, however, criticised his party colleague for casting doubt on the police. Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh said Sekhar Roy's "protest against the crime is right, but I vehemently oppose his demands."