In Judge Loya Petitions, BJP Sees Rahul Gandhi's 'Invisible Hand'

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had called for an independent investigation into the death of Judge BH Loya. NEW DELHI: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi who had led the opposition offensive around Judge BH Loya's death has come under sharp attack from the ruling BJP after the Supreme Court ruled out the need for a probe into the judge's death in 2014. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded an apology from the Congress president for, what he called, was an effort to settle political scores through the court; his party's spokesperson said Mr Gandhi should also hang his head in shame.



Mr Prasad, who read out portions from the judgment that made scathing remarks about the petition decided by the top court, said the petitioners in this case had "acted as a front of the Congress or in association with the Congress".



"This was not a public interest case. It was driven to promote the Congress's interest and cause damage to interest of BJP in general and party president Amit Shah in particular," Mr Prasad said.



Just hours earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had addressed a press conference, also targeting the Congress president. It is Rahul Gandhi's "invisible hand" that is behind this petition, he said. The court's observations had also made it clear that Mr Gandhi had abused the judicial process, the BJP spokesperson said before other political leaders also rushed in with their comments.



Judge Loya, 48, was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, in which Amit Shah was an accused when he died on 1 December 2014. Days later, the judge who replaced him ruled there was not enough evidence against Amit Shah to merit a trial and discharged the BJP chief.



Questions were raised about the death last year after the Judge Loya's sister Anuradha Biyani questioned the circumstances of his death in an interview to the Caravan magazine. Another relative alleged that the judge was offered a huge bribe and was under immense mental pressure.



In February, Rahul Gandhi led a delegation of 15 opposition leaders to President Ram nath Kovind to seek an independent investigation into the judge death.



"Now what do you have to say," the law minister asked Mr Gandhi, citing the court verdict that called the petitions to seek an independent probe, "scandalous" and a "frontal attack on the judiciary".



Mr Prasad went on.



"Shouldn't you apologise... You are required to respond to this very important question. Your party has been repeatedly rejected by people of India in state after state. Would you seek to enhance the political standing of party through recourse of corridors of courts," he said.



Sitaram Yechury of the CPM called the top court's verdict "unfortunate" and sought a review by a larger bench while the Congress listed 10 questions that the ruling had left unanswered, saying it marked a "sad day" in the country's history.



