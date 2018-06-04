No Food For 3 Days, Jharkhand Woman Allegedly Dies Of Starvation A woman in Jharkhand died allegedly due to starvation, daughter says officials ignored repeated requests for a ration card

Woman in Jharkhand's Giridih died allegedly due to starvation, Giridih, Jharkhand: 58-year-old woman Savitri Devi had nothing to eat for the last three days. She allegedly died of starvation on Sunday, in Dumri area of Giridih in Jharkhand.



"Due to negligence of authorities, her ration card could not be made, which is why she was unable to get rations," a district official Sheetal Prasad told news agency ANI.



Savitri Devi's daughter Saraswati Devi who lives in Madhuban, a nearby village said even after repeated requests for a ration card no one in the administration bothered. "She had no food since last three days...the situation worsened as we could not contact her," said Saraswati Devi.



Her two sons somehow manage to earn their living doing odd jobs and they often had to beg for food from villagers said neighbours. It is not clear how old Savitri Devi's sons are or if they lived with her.



After hearing of a starvation death in his constituency, the lawmaker representing Dumri, Jagarnath Mahto said that the "matter was of great concern." Mr Mahato blamed negligence of officials but did not specify what action will be taken against officers who deprived Savitri Devi of a ration card. The lawmaker said the issue would be raised in the state assembly.



Around six months ago, in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh,



The Yogi Adityanath government had said initial inquiries suggested



After Shakina's death, the Union food ministry in a statement had said the Centre was fully aware of challenges in the transition to the point of sale (PoS)-based Aadhaar authentication system in the public distribution system. The states have been asked not to deny ration to the poor, the centre had said.

(With inputs from ANI)



