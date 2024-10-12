In Daring Assam Prisonbreak, 5 Men Scale 20-Foot Wall With Bedsheets, Lungis

The prisoners also broke the rods of their barracks.

Five undertrial prisoners, charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, escaped from a prison in Assam after breaking rods and scaling a 20-foot wall using bedsheets, blankets and 'lungis' (a piece of clothing worn around the waist).

The prisoners escaped from the Morigaon District Jail between 1 and 2 am on Friday, prompting the district administration to order a magisterial probe. The jailer, Prashanta Saikia, has been suspended, and two assistant jailers from Guwahati have been temporarily assigned to manage the prison.

Inspector General (Prisons) Pubali Gohain will also conduct a separate departmental inquiry into the incident.

The escaped prisoners, identified as Saifuddin, Ziarul Islam, Nur Islam, Mafidul, and Abdul Rashid, managed to break the rods of their barracks and used blankets, lungis, and bedsheets to scale the 20-foot compound wall.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to track down the five undertrials. "We will interrogate some of the jail inmates tomorrow. Everything will come out in the investigation," Mr Das said.

Morigaon District Commissioner Devashis Sarma said the prisoners are residents of Tezpur in Sonitpur district and Lahorighat and Moirabari in Morigaon district.