In Bihar, Yogi Adityanath's Poll Promise: 'Darshan' At Ayodhya Ram Temple

Yogi Adityanath also spoke of the Centre's achievements in controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath invoked Lord Ram today and cited the government's battle against terror to seek votes for the BJP. "We ended terrorism, entered into Pakistan and killed the terrorists," he said in an obvious reference to the air strikes at Pakistan's Balakot. He also said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP's old promise of scrapping Article 370 has been achieved in Kashmir and Pakistan has been made to realise that it can no longer sponsor terrorism on the Indian soil.



"In the Treta era (mythological second era), this Ramgarh was chosen by the Lord as his Taposthali (the site for meditation)," he said in a subtle reminder of the Ayodhya temple issue -- a key goal of the party, which has been reached.

With the Supreme Court verdict of November allowing the construction of a temple at the Ram Janambhoomi site, a symbolic beginning was made this year with a groundbreaking ceremony.

"If you elect a BJP candidate and he will become MLA, he will take you to Ram Temple in Ayodhya for darshan," he added.

The 48-year-old, scheduled to hold more than a dozen rallies before the first phase of the state election on October 28, spoke of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in controlling the coronavirus pandemic.

"What was the situation in Bihar before Nitish Kumar is not hidden from anyone... The NDA government is working in the interest of Bihar. Bihar is also benefiting from the government formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi," he added.

In this context, he also spoke of his government's contribution in sending migrant labourers back home, "During the coronavirus outbreak, we sent the laborers of Bihar from UP to Bihar through our own means", he said.

"We acted without discrimination... PM Modi gave houses to the poor without discrimination. The governments of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar gave free rations and gas to the poor of Bihar. They employed every poor person," he said, contradicting the clams of Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav that more than 46 per cent of people in the state were unemployed.

Taking on the opposition parties, he said, "We talk about the country. They talk about religion, because of which terrorism and Naxalism spread... they have to be eradicated".

Without naming Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, he said the people will "reject those who eat cattle fodder". Lalu Yadav has been in jail since 2018, found guilty in the massive corruption case involving the purchase of cattle fodder.

Bihar will vote on October 28, November 3 and 7 for a new government and the results will be announced on November 10.