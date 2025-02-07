Advertisement
In Big Relief For Siddaramaiah, High Court Refuses CBI Inquiry In MUDA Case

In Big Relief For Siddaramaiah, High Court Refuses CBI Inquiry In MUDA Case
Bengaluru:

In a big relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court has refused to transfer the probe into the land scam case linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Justice M Nagaprasanna today rejected a petition by activist Snehmayi Krishna who had sought the court to transfer the probe from the Lokayukta police.

The corruption allegation against Siddaramaiah concerns a land parcel that his wife Parvathi was awarded by the MUDA in compensation for another piece of land that she owned.

This snowballed into a massive controversy with the BJP demanding that Siddaramaiah step down from his post. The Congress leader has denied the charges and said that the MUDA case is politically motivated.
 

Muda Land Scam, Karnataka High Court, Siddaramaiah
