In Bengal, PM Modi Cites Netaji To Censure Mamata Banerjee's Dharna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ridiculed the opposition parties joining Mamata Banerjee's mega rally as "Mahamilawat" (Grand Adulteration), today attacked the Bengal Chief Minister on her home turf. Speaking at Jalpaiguri, close to Darjeeling, the Prime Minister accused the Mamata Banerjee of sitting in dharna in favour of "those who looted the poor".

Ms Banerjee had staged the sit-in protest on Sunday at Kolkata - nearly 600 km from Jalpaiguri - against the Centre, accusing it of trampling upon institutions and the Constitution. But the ripples had gone as far as Darjeeling, where the local party Gorkha Janamukti Morcha held a rally to support the Chief Minister's stand.

Darjeeling is one of the two seats the BJP won in the 2014 general elections. But back then, BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia had the support of the Gorkha party. This time, the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha said they will not support the BJP.

But with a massive target of 22 of the state's 42 seats, the BJP is going all out in Bengal, flying or wheeling in its senior leaders. This was PM Modi's second rally in the state. Party chief Amit Shah has already held two rallies. The other party mascot, Yogi Adityanath was also scheduled to hold two rallies in the state, but had to give one a miss after his chopper did not get permission to land.

PM Modi cited one of Bengal's biggest icons to bash the Chief Minister.

"Netaji fought for Indian unity. In Bengal, you have a Chief Minister who is standing with people who have looted the poorest... People are asking questions to Mamata today... people are committing suicide," he said.

Reiterating BJP accusations of a cover-up attempt on part of the Chief Minister through her dharna, PM Modi said: "Why are you so scared of the probe? Why are you on dharna for people who did slipshod investigation? The chowkidar will not let them go. Either the looters or those who are protecting them... in whatever numbers they come, however much dharna they do. This is my promise to each and every chit fund victim".

Ms Banerjee's three-day sit-in protest, which grew into a full-blown face-off against the Centre, had started after a huge showdown between the Kolkata police and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The CBI officials who came on Sunday to question the city's top cop Rajeev Kumar about two Ponzi schemes, were not allowed to enter Mr Kumar's house and were promptly detained.