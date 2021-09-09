In Ambani Bomb Scare, Details Emerge Of A Meet After Businessman's Murder

An SUV with gelatin sticks was found near the residence of Mukesh Ambani in February this year.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh met former encounter specialist police officer Pradeep Sharma after the death of businessman Mansukh Hiren, whose vehicle was found filled with explosives near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, according to the National Investigation Agency or NIA which is probing the case.

The probe agency learnt about the meeting during a statement by a Mumbai Police Crime Branch Assistant Commissioner of Police, officials said. The officer told NIA that encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze held meeting with Param Bir Singh on March 5, the day Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran was found dead in a creek in Mumbra. The officer said that he saw the two officers leaving Param Bir Singh's cabin when he was going to meet the latter along with the Deputy Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) after hearing the news of Mansukh Hiren's death.

On the death of Mansukh Hiren, Parambir Singh is learned to have called the incident "unfortunate". "It was unfortunate that Mansukh committed suicide. Under pressure, he should not have given his life," according to the statement of the Assistant Police Commissioner's statement given to the NIA.

The NIA chargesheet points to Pradeep Sharma's role in the death of Mansukh Hiren. According to the chargesheet filed by the probe agency, accused Santosh Shelar had called Pradeep Sharma - using a SIM card provided by a bookie - after Mansukh Hiren was killed and told him that the "work had been done". Santosh Shelar was arrested in connection with the murder in June.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Parambir Singh had also paid ₹ 5lakh in cash to a cyber expert to fudge a report and state that a terror outfit Jaish-Ul-Hind was behind the planting of explosives (gelatin sticks) near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, Antilia.

On February 25 this year, an SUV with gelatin sticks was found at Carmichael Road, near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. The car belonged to Mansukh Hiren whose body was later found in the Kalwa creek in Thane.

Sachin Waze has been named as the prime conspirator in the case of planting the explosives and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiren. Waze was known to be close to Param Bir Singh and had direct access to him despite being just an Assistant Police Inspector.