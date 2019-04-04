Kamal Nath's Nephew Summoned By Probe Agency In Chopper Scam Case

Enforcement Directorate investigating the alleged 36,000-crore chopper scam case

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam. The probe agency wants to question Ratul Puri after his name came up during the interrogation of an accused in the chopper scam.

The investigators told the court that they want to confront Ratul Puri, who is the Chairman of Hindustan Power Projects Pvt Ltd, with Sushen Mohan Gupta, a middleman, arrested for custodial interrogation.

Seeking the extension of Mr Gupta's custody, the Enforcement Directorate told the court that he was required to be confronted with various people including Ratul Puri in the 3,600-crore chopper deal, which has been scrapped.

Ratul Puri on Wednesday, denied having "any connection or involvement of any kind in defence or the case". In a statement, his company said: "He would by fully cooperating with the investigation and provide any clarification or information as may be required."

Dubai-based businessman Rajeev Saxena, who recently turned an approver in the case, has mentioned Ratul Puri's name in his statement, said sources in the Enforcement Directorate.

Special public prosecutors DP Singh and NK Matta also told the court that the probe agency wanted to identify one "RG", in whose name entries of over Rs 50 crore were made in Mr Gupta's diaries. The payments were allegedly made between 2004 to 2016.

Investigators believe that bribes were allegedly paid to the "middlemen" when India agreed to purchase 12 AgustaWestland helicopters built by an Italian defence manufacturing company. In December last year, Dubai-based businessman Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the deal, was extradited to India and lodged in Tihar Jail.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.