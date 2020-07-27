In A First, Bengal's 24-Hour COVID Recoveries Outnumber New Cases

The state's discharge rate improved to 65.62 per cent with the fresh recoveries (File)

West Bengal, for the first time since the outbreak, saw more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in a single-day than the number of new cases detected, according to the state Health Department bulletin issued today.

The state reported 2,112 new cases, while 2,166 people were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The total number of cases rose to 60,830 with the detection of the fresh infections, it said.

Further, 39 patients died of COVID-19, taking the death count in the state to 1,411.

There are currently 19,502 active cases in the state, it added. So far, 39,917 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The state's discharge rate improved to 65.62 per cent with the fresh recoveries.

In the last 24 hours, 17,005 samples were tested in the state for COVID-19, the bulletin said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)