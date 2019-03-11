In A First, Transgender Gets Government Job In Madhya Pradesh

"This is a small change. In the future, there will be bigger changes," Sanjana Singh said.

In a first in Madhya Pradesh, a transgender has beeen given a government job. Sanjana Singh, 36, has been appointed the personal secretary to the director of the state's Department of Social Justice and Disabled Welfare (DSJDW).

Known for proactively participating in social events in the city, Sanjana has also been made a legal volunteer of the District Legal Authority, and a member of the Lok Adalat, where she will hear the pending cases along with the judge.

"In the coming days, the people of our community will get better opportunities. If our community is given enough opportunities, we can do a lot for the society," Sanjana told news agency ANI.

"This is a small change. In the future, there will be bigger changes," Sanjana said while asking for reservation for the transgender community in government jobs.

Sanjana added, "If the reservation can be provided to others, then why not to us? There is a need to spread awareness in the society about transgender people. If the society does not accept us, we will not be able to break our barriers."