In A First, Chief Justice Of India Heads Vacation Bench In Winter

India's top court may be observing a fortnight-long winter vacation but the Chief Justice of India is not taking a break. He has been busy in disposing of urgent cases pertaining to the compensation meant for financially disadvantaged accident victims and their families.As a practice, the vacation bench sits in summer in May-June, but not in the winter vacation in December.However, Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra is bringing about a positive change. For the first time in the Supreme Court's history, the Chief Justice of India is heading a vacation bench in the winter holidays. Usually, junior judges head the vacation bench in summer.The Chief Justice bench sat on December 22 and December 26 disposing of compensation claims of the relatives of victims of road accidents worth over Rs 9 crore.On December 22, Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra sat with Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and cleared 31 urgent cases of compensation of the needy accident victims amounting to Rs 5.43 crore. Justice Misra, along with Justice Navin Sinha, today disposed of 19 cases of accident claims worth Rs 3.99 crore.