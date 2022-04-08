In A First, Assam Exports Tender Jackfruits, Green Chillies To Dubai

Assam: The consignment consists of 1.5 tonnes tender jackfruit.

In a boost to agro exports of northeast India to the Middle East, around two tonnes of a commercial consignment comprising tender jackfruits and green chillies were exported to Dubai from Assam's Dhubri District on Friday.

It is for the first time in Assam that jackfruits and green chillies were exported to Dubai, said Dhubri District Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan MP after flagging off the consignment.

The consignment consists of 1.5 tonnes tender jackfruit and over half a ton of green chillies, which will be distributed and traded through the Lulu Group International through its chain of more than 225 supermarkets and hyper markets across the Gulf countries.

The export-related process was coordinated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Deputy Commissioner said that it is a special day for the agro-economic sector of Dhubri district as well as for Assam.