"Vaccine Inequity Tragic": IMF's Gita Gopinath To NDTV Amid Omicron Rise

Vaccine inequity - or poorer countries' lack of access to Covid vaccines - in the face of the growing Omicron threat is tragic, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath told NDTV today.

Ms Gopinath underlined the need for both manufacturers and developed countries - particularly those who had pledged vaccine doses to less fortunate nations - to prioritise those deliveries.

She told NDTV developed nations had pledged an estimated 1.2 billion doses to global vaccine-sharing initiatives, including the COVAX programme launched by the United Nations and its partners, but had only delivered around 300 million doses so far.

"We need to prioritise vaccine deliveries. There is also a big demand for booster doses... worried that this might (affect) supplies to low-income countries," Ms Gopinath said, as she called on developed countries to refrain from restraining export of vaccines and medical equipment.

The call to accelerate sharing of vaccines with poorer countries comes as the Omicron variant threatens to derail the global economy's tentative return from earlier waves of infections.

The COVAX programme was set up to deliver vaccines to 92 low- and middle-income countries that include several countries in Asia and a significant number of African and Oceanic nations whose governments would otherwise not be able to buy the required number of doses.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa last month.

Although South Africa is not currently on the list of countries receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses under the COVAX scheme, neighbouring nations like Eswatini and Tanzania, which have reported Omicron cases and from where people are traveling to India, are on the list.