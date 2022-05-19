Anand Mahindra Pitches For 'Shimla-Inspired Lego Set'. Internet Reacts

This conversation has indeed got us falling in love with Shimla and Lego sets again (File)

Many of us have indulged in Lego blocks as kids. The innumerable possibilities that come up while joining different Lego blocks are a thrill for many. The game is popular for the way it sparks creativity despite being very simple, and, we are sure its popularity could only increase if a Lego set was made to resemble an Indian city.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group has tweeted a photo of houses in Shimla. Mr Mahindra captioned the image, “Hey Lego Group, how about a Shimla-inspired Lego set?”

Anand Mahindra's tweet has sparked the imagination of several users. A person wrote that a Shimla-inspired lego set would be “interesting”.

Would be interesting to build it — Deepthi chadalavada (@macerick_art) May 18, 2022

Another user asked, “Sir, how about an Indian alternative to Lego?” He has also given some suggestions. “We can start with engineering versions of Tata and Mahindra cars, the Taj Mahal, Bandra Worli Sea Link, Wankhede Stadium etc.”

Sir - how about an Indian alternative to Lego? We can start with Engineering versions of Tata and Mahindra cars, the Taj Mahal, Bandra Worli Sea Link, Wankhede Stadium etc etc — Swagatam (@SwaggyBiswas) May 18, 2022

A few were surprised by the “colours of life.”

Look like a painting indeed. Colors of life. — Naveen Satle (@NaveenSatle) May 18, 2022

This person suggested having a “Mahindra racing Lego set”.

On that note, we should totally have a Mahindra Racing Lego set! — Avantika / Jill Of All Trades (@stunningmoon) May 18, 2022

Some have invited Anand Mahindra to visit Shimla in person to “experience the beauty” of the place.

Sir come and experience the beauty, I am sure you will fall in love !! — Anuj Sharma (@121anuj) May 18, 2022

This conversation has indeed got us falling in love with Shimla and Lego sets once again.