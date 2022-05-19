Anand Mahindra Pitches For "Shimla-Inspired Lego Set". Internet Reacts

This conversation has indeed got us falling in love with Shimla and Lego sets again (File)

New Delhi:

Many of us have indulged in Lego blocks as kids. The innumerable possibilities that come up while joining different Lego blocks are a thrill for many. The game is popular for the way it sparks creativity despite being very simple, and, we are sure its popularity could only increase if a Lego set was made to resemble an Indian city. 

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group has tweeted a photo of houses in Shimla. Mr Mahindra captioned the image, “Hey Lego Group, how about a Shimla-inspired Lego set?”

Anand Mahindra's tweet has sparked the imagination of several users. A person wrote that a Shimla-inspired lego set would be “interesting”.

Another user asked, “Sir, how about an Indian alternative to Lego?” He has also given some suggestions. “We can start with engineering versions of Tata and Mahindra cars, the Taj Mahal, Bandra Worli Sea Link, Wankhede Stadium etc.”

A few were surprised by the “colours of life.”

This person suggested having a “Mahindra racing Lego set”.

Some have invited Anand Mahindra to visit Shimla in person to “experience the beauty” of the place.

This conversation has indeed got us falling in love with Shimla and Lego sets once again.

