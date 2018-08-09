IKEA India Launch LIVE Updates: Hyderabad Gets 1st IKEA Store. Superstar Rajinikanth Its First Customer

IKEA Store, Hyderabad: IKEA has visited more than 800 homes in the country to see how people live and the launch today comes at least 12 years after it started studying India.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 09, 2018 10:27 IST
IKEA, Hyderabad: IKEA is to leap into a milestone of sorts with the launch of it's Hyderabad store today.

New Delhi: 

In a milestone that's been more than a decade in the making, the Swedish furniture retailer's first India store opens today. It has localized its India offering - from the food menu to its "do-it-yourself" (DIY) assembly model - to ensure success and woo cost-conscious shoppers.The store built on a 13-acre land  in Hyderabad will offer 1,000 products including cutlery, stuffed toys, hangers and container boxes priced under Rs. 200 - cheaper than in most countries to cater to the world's fastest-growing middle class. 

IKEA has visited more than 800 homes in the country to see how people live and the launch today comes at least 12 years after it started studying India. It has further invested more than 10 billion rupees on its first foray in India.Its opening, set for July 19, was postponed by three weeks to give the store more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers.

The cafeteria in Ikea's new store will have 1,000 seats; what it won't have is Swedish beef meatballs to cater to Indian sensitivities. The pork-and-beef dish will be dropped from the menu in favor of chicken meatballs, biryani, samosas and vegetarian hotdogs. The company officials said last year that they plan to open 25 stores in India by 2025.

Here are the LIVE Updates of IKEA's First India Store Launch:


Aug 09, 2018
10:27 (IST)
Superstar Rajinikanth is the first customer in Swedish furniture giant IKEA's Hyderabad store. 
Aug 09, 2018
10:24 (IST)
Telangana Minister for Industry & Commerce K T Rama Rao inaugurates its first store in India today along with Peter Betzel, CEO of IKEA India and Ambassador Klas Molin.


Aug 09, 2018
10:21 (IST)
Telangana IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao at IKEA's Hyderabad store launch.

Aug 09, 2018
10:12 (IST)
IKEA Restaurant

The cafeteria in Ikea's new Hyderabad store will have 1,000 seats excluding the Swedish meatballs. To adapt to the Indian culture, the pork-and-beef dish will be dropped from the menu in favor of chicken meatballs, biryani, samosas, dal makhni and vegetarian hotdogs.



Aug 09, 2018
09:37 (IST)
The world's biggest furniture retailer expects seven million people a year to throng its new store in Hyderabad, the first of 25 outlets it hopes to open across the country of 1.25 billion people by 2025.

Aug 09, 2018
09:27 (IST)
IKEA Hyderabad: Hej India! IKEA India Debut Today With Mega Hyderabad Store - 10 Points
The store, that will be opened on Thursday, will house some 7,500 products of the Swedish brand. IKEA has invested over Rs 10 billion for its India foray and eyes to open stores in all major cities in the country over the next few years.
Aug 09, 2018
09:26 (IST)
The Swedish retailer IKEA will finally mark its entry into India today with a massive 400,000 square foot (37,160 square metre) store in Hyderabad.
