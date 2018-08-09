IKEA India Launch LIVE Updates: Hyderabad Gets 1st IKEA Store. Superstar Rajinikanth Its First Customer

IKEA, Hyderabad: IKEA is to leap into a milestone of sorts with the launch of it's Hyderabad store today.

In a milestone that's been more than a decade in the making, the Swedish furniture retailer's first India store opens today. It has localized its India offering - from the food menu to its "do-it-yourself" (DIY) assembly model - to ensure success and woo cost-conscious shoppers.The store built on a 13-acre land in Hyderabad will offer 1,000 products including cutlery, stuffed toys, hangers and container boxes priced under Rs. 200 - cheaper than in most countries to cater to the world's fastest-growing middle class.

IKEA has visited more than 800 homes in the country to see how people live and the launch today comes at least 12 years after it started studying India. It has further invested more than 10 billion rupees on its first foray in India.Its opening, set for July 19, was postponed by three weeks to give the store more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers.

The cafeteria in Ikea's new store will have 1,000 seats; what it won't have is Swedish beef meatballs to cater to Indian sensitivities. The pork-and-beef dish will be dropped from the menu in favor of chicken meatballs, biryani, samosas and vegetarian hotdogs. The company officials said last year that they plan to open 25 stores in India by 2025.

