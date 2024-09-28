Health Checkups, Counselling: IIT Guwahati's Steps To Check Student Suicides

Representational Image

Days after massive protests erupted over the alleged student suicide, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Friday announced several initiatives to address the issue.

IIT Guwahati, which has seen four student suicides this year, said it has conducted a thorough investigation into each of these cases and has identified several factors contributing to these tragic events.

The Institute, where a third-year Computer Science student allegedly died by suicide this month, announced that a one-time medical checkup will be mandatory at the time of admission.

"While many of these incidents were non-academic in nature, they underscore the urgent need for enhanced support systems and preventative measures to safeguard the well-being of our students," the Institute said in a statement.

To address these concerns, IIT Guwahati has implemented the following initiatives:

Comprehensive Medical Checkups:

Recognizing the importance of understanding students' medical history, IIT Guwahati has introduced a mandatory one-time medical checkup at the time of admission. This will enable the Institute to provide tailored support and ensure students receive the necessary care, it said.

Open Dialogue:

The Institute has encouraged students to come forward and discuss any challenges they may be facing. A self-sustainable task force has been established to reach out to every student and provide the necessary support.

Enhanced Counseling Services:

In addition to existing counseling resources, the Institute is prioritizing the establishment of dedicated counseling services at the hostel level.

Faculty Advisory System:

To ensure students receive timely academic guidance and support, the faculty advisory system has been strengthened.

Massive Protests Over Student's Death At IIT Guwahati

Thousands of students had protested earlier this month, boycotting classes after a student's death by suicide on September 2. The student, from Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in his hostel room.

It was the fourth student death at IIT Guwahati this year; an engineering student allegedly died by suicide on August 9.

The students demanded an investigation and accountability, believing that the institute had failed to respond to students' complaints of mental harassment and stress.

Many students have raised concerns about the mental well-being of those studying at the institute and the role of the administration in creating a stressful academic environment.

The administration was urged to take immediate steps to address the issues flagged and improve support for students struggling with mental health challenges.

Students halted their protests after the dean of the institute, Professor Kanduru V Krishna, resigned.