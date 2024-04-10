'If You Want To See The Future, Come To India': US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the developmental strides made by India and its role in shaping the future of the world, saying that if anyone wants to "see the future", they should come to the country.

The US envoy said he was lucky to call India his home and described the experience as a "great privilege". "I often say if you want see the future, come to India, if you want to feel the future, come to India and if you want to work on the future, come to India. I have the great privilege of being able to do that every single day as the leader of the US Mission," he said.

Mr Garcetti also talked about the time he spent in India as a child and said his "deep emotional connection" with India never left his soul.

Reiterating US President Joe Biden's message for the ties between the two countries, he said that the president told him that India “was the most important country in the world” and that Washington's ties with New Delhi were “the most consequential” for shaping the world order in this century.

Ambassador Garcetti said the ties between the US and India as “not an additive relationship but a multiplicative relationship” between the world's two largest democracies.

The US ambassador's comments come as the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also highlighted that the partnership between India and the United States has reached a new height with collaboration in technology.

"The partnership between the US and India, a country in BRICs, has gone to new heights with an engagement across technology and security and so many other dimensions," Mr Sullivan said that the White House.